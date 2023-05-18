Left Menu

Navi Mumbai: Woman held for husband's murder; two contract killers from Punjab held

Navi Mumbai: Woman held for husband's murder; two contract killers from Punjab held
Two persons from Punjab were held for their alleged involvement in the killing of a transport company owner in Navi Mumbai in Maharashtra, taking the number of arrests in the case to three, a police official said on Thursday.

Jaspal Singh Khosa Palsingh (48) was murdered while he was out on a morning walk on May 8 in Kalamboli, after which Crime Branch teams were formed to solve the case, Unit II (Panvel) senior inspector Ravindra Patil said.

''A probe zeroed in on his wife, who was held first. After questioning her, we managed to arrest two Punjab-based contract killers from Kurla LTT terminus in Mumbai. The woman used to fight with her husband often and had allegedly paid Rs 20 lakh to the duo to kill her husband,'' he said.

