White House: still serious differences with Republicans in debt ceiling talks
Reuters | Hiroshima | Updated: 20-05-2023 06:46 IST | Created: 20-05-2023 06:46 IST
The White House said on Saturday that there were still serious differences with Republican negotiators in debt ceiling talks and there would continue to be a difficult conversation as the two sides seek to reach a deal. White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters in Japan, where Biden is attending a meeting of Group of Seven leaders, that negotiators would continue to work toward a reasonable solution to avoid default.
"We are still optimistic," she said.
