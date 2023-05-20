White House: still serious differences with Republicans in debt ceiling talks

The White House said on Saturday that there were still serious differences with Republican negotiators in debt ceiling talks and there would continue to be a difficult conversation as the two sides seek to reach a deal. White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters in Japan, where Biden is attending a meeting of Group of Seven leaders, that negotiators would continue to work toward a reasonable solution to avoid default.

"We are still optimistic," she said.

