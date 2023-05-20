Left Menu

White House: still serious differences with Republicans in debt ceiling talks

Reuters | Hiroshima | Updated: 20-05-2023 06:46 IST | Created: 20-05-2023 06:46 IST
  • Country:
  • Japan

The White House said on Saturday that there were still serious differences with Republican negotiators in debt ceiling talks and there would continue to be a difficult conversation as the two sides seek to reach a deal. White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters in Japan, where Biden is attending a meeting of Group of Seven leaders, that negotiators would continue to work toward a reasonable solution to avoid default.

"We are still optimistic," she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

