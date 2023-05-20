Maha: Fake call centre busted in Thane district; five held

The police busted a bogus call centre in Maharashtra's Thane district and arrested five persons allegedly involved in duping foreign nationals, police said on Saturday. Based on a tip-off, the police raided rented premises in Ambernath town on Thursday and found that an illegal call centre was being operated from there, an official said.

The accused allegedly posed as representatives of a company made calls and sent emails to foreign nationals to lure them with various services, he said.

The accused managed to procure the victims' bank details and siphoned off money from their accounts, the official said.

The police seized computers and other electronic gadgets besides mobile phones during the raid, he said, adding that they were also on the lookout for three more accused.

Investigations were underway to find out the total amount involved in the fraud and the number of victims conned by the accused, the official said.

