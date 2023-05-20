LG Saxena inspects cleaning of Najafgarh lake, drains

Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena visited the the Najafgarh lake and connected drains on Saturday to review the ongoing cleaning work.

Saxena is the chairman of a high-level committee set up by the National Green Tribunal on the Yamuna river rejuvenation.

The LG, along with a team of senior officers from Delhi and Haryana, visited the Yamuna river and reviewed the measures being taken to rejuvenate it. He has set deadlines for micro-level works in the project, according to a statement from the LG office.

It stated that out of the three drains (L1, L2 and L3) which were polluting the Najafgarh lake from Gurugram side, the L1 drain has been trapped, reducing the flow of the polluting elements into the lake and the outflowing Najafgarh drain.

''In Najafgarh drain (which contributed about 70 per cent pollution in the Yamuna), 40 per cent of the untreated discharge came from L1, L2 and L3 drains flowing out of Gurugram in Haryana. Also, a huge amount of industrial affluent from Haryana was directed towards Najafgarh drain,'' according to the statement.

It further said that during the review, Saxena was informed that the work on trapping and cleaning of discharge from L2 and L3 drains was underway.

The LG appreciated the cleaning of hyacinth in the Sahibi river and instructed officers to clear the sludge by dredging, if required.

The LG has also asked the senior officers of Delhi and Haryana accompanying him to recognise the work done by the workers on the site. "They are working hard and they should be appreciated and rewarded for their hard work," Saxena said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)