Man held with drugs worth Rs 1.12 lakh in Thane

PTI | Thane | Updated: 21-05-2023 10:26 IST | Created: 21-05-2023 10:25 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Police have arrested a 32-year-old man and seized mephedrone, a banned drug, worth Rs 1.12 lakh from his possession in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said on Sunday.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team laid a trap on Friday evening and nabbed the man, identified as Jamshed Taviz Ansari, near a market in Bhiwandi area, senior police inspector Sachin Gaikwad told PTI.

The police recovered 16.5 gm of mephedrone, or MD powder, from his possession, the official said.

An offence was registered against him under provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, he said.

The police were trying to find out from where the accused got the contraband and to whom he planned to sell it, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

