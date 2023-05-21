Left Menu

Germany's Scholz visits Korean DMZ, urges North Korea to stop missile tests

Scholz, who is visiting South Korea after attending the Group of Seven (G7) summit in Hiroshima, Japan, called the missile tests a sign of a "still dangerous situation" on the Korean peninsula. "This is a threat to peace and security in this region," he said at a military base after a visit to the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) separating the Koreas.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 21-05-2023 16:47 IST | Created: 21-05-2023 16:44 IST
Germany's Scholz visits Korean DMZ, urges North Korea to stop missile tests
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Germany

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Sunday called for North Korea to cease ballistic missile tests after he visited the fortified border between North and South Korea ahead of a summit with South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol in Seoul. Scholz, who is visiting South Korea after attending the Group of Seven (G7) summit in Hiroshima, Japan, called the missile tests a sign of a "still dangerous situation" on the Korean peninsula.

"This is a threat to peace and security in this region," he said at a military base after a visit to the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) separating the Koreas. Germany's history as a divided nation had been overcome, he said, but division persists on the Korean peninsula.

Both Scholz and Yoon left Japan on Sunday after joining the G7 summit. South Korea was invited as an observer. G7 leaders signaled they would not back down from supporting Ukraine, and outlined a shared approach towards China, looking to "de-risk, not decouple" economic engagement with a country regarded as the factory of the world.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves Genmab-AbbVie's blood cancer therapy; WHO recommends new COVID shots should target only XBB variants and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves Genmab-AbbVie's blood cancer therapy;...

 Global
2
Ax-2 launching tomorrow: Everything about first female-commanded private astronaut mission to space station

Ax-2 launching tomorrow: Everything about first female-commanded private ast...

 Global
3
Roman: NASA extends next flagship space telescope's science operations

Roman: NASA extends next flagship space telescope's science operations

 Global
4
NASA's HiRISE camera captures large, heavily-infilled crater on Mars

NASA's HiRISE camera captures large, heavily-infilled crater on Mars

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Feeding a Growing Planet: Addressing the Challenges of World Population and Food Supply

Tech Revolution and Rising Numbers: The Impact of Technology on Population Growth

Bridging the Gap: Examining the Impact of 5G on the Global Digital Divide

Hotter Than Ever: How Developed Countries Are Feeling the Heat of Global Warming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023