Ukraine controls 'insignificant' part of Bakhmut, advancing on flanks - general
Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 21-05-2023 17:41 IST | Created: 21-05-2023 17:33 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
A top Ukrainian general said on Sunday that Kyiv's forces controlled an "insignificant" part of the eastern city of Bakhmut, but that the foothold would be enough to enter the devastated city when the situation changed.
In a Telegram post, General Oleksandr Syrskyi said Kyiv's forces were advancing on Russian forces in the suburbs of Bakhmut and that they were getting closer to a "tactical encirclement" of the city.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Poland summons Russian ambassador over assassination comment
Golf-Russian, Belarusian golfers allowed to return as neutrals
Russian nationalist writer Prilepin wounded in car bombing - TASS
Ukraine says it downed hypersonic Russian missile with U.S. air defence system
Poland to call for EU sanctions on imports of Russian farm products