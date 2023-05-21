Ukraine controls 'insignificant' part of Bakhmut, advancing on flanks - general

A top Ukrainian general said on Sunday that Kyiv's forces controlled an "insignificant" part of the eastern city of Bakhmut, but that the foothold would be enough to enter the devastated city when the situation changed.

In a Telegram post, General Oleksandr Syrskyi said Kyiv's forces were advancing on Russian forces in the suburbs of Bakhmut and that they were getting closer to a "tactical encirclement" of the city.

