Iranian media says Tehran summons Swiss envoy for Twitter post showing protest icon, Mahsa Amini

Iran's foreign ministry on Sunday summoned the Swiss ambassador, Nadine Lozano, after a Twitter account affiliated with the embassy in Tehran published a photo showing protest icon Mahsa Amini, reported YJC.ir, a website affiliated with Iran's state TV.

Months of anti-government protests were sparked by the death of 22-year-old Amini in September, after Iranian morality police detained her for allegedly violating the country's strict Islamic dress code.

The Twitter account linked with the Swiss embassy in Tehran also posted an image of Iran's pre-revolutionary flag, before its current theocracy came to power. The post added that the Swiss foreign ministry strongly condemned the recent execution of three Iranian protesters.

Iran announced on Friday the executions of Majid Kazemi, Saleh Mirhashemi and Saeed Yaghoubi, without saying how the deaths were carried out. Authorities alleged they have killed a police officer and two members of the paramilitary Basij group in the city of Isfahan in November during the demonstrations.

Iranian authorities have repeatedly accused Western powers of fomenting the unrest, without providing evidence.

