Italy Outraged Over Swiss Bar Blaze Bail Decision
The release on bail of a bar owner after a deadly fire in Swiss resort Crans-Montana sparked outrage in Italy. Swiss President Parmelin acknowledges the backlash but champions independent judiciary. Italy's Prime Minister calls for a joint investigation and recalls its ambassador for consultation.
Italy expressed outrage following the decision to grant bail to Jacques Moretti, the bar owner involved in a New Year's Day fire that claimed 40 lives, including six Italians, in Crans-Montana, Switzerland.
Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has pressed Switzerland to establish a joint investigative team, condemning the bail decision as a blow to victims' families.
Meanwhile, Swiss President Guy Parmelin emphasized the independence of the judiciary and noted that Italy's recall of its ambassador is a standard diplomatic procedure.
