Italy Outraged Over Swiss Bar Blaze Bail Decision

Italy expressed outrage following the decision to grant bail to Jacques Moretti, the bar owner involved in a New Year's Day fire that claimed 40 lives, including six Italians, in Crans-Montana, Switzerland.

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has pressed Switzerland to establish a joint investigative team, condemning the bail decision as a blow to victims' families.

Meanwhile, Swiss President Guy Parmelin emphasized the independence of the judiciary and noted that Italy's recall of its ambassador is a standard diplomatic procedure.

