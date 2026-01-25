Left Menu

Italy Outraged Over Swiss Bar Blaze Bail Decision

The release on bail of a bar owner after a deadly fire in Swiss resort Crans-Montana sparked outrage in Italy. Swiss President Parmelin acknowledges the backlash but champions independent judiciary. Italy's Prime Minister calls for a joint investigation and recalls its ambassador for consultation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Milan | Updated: 25-01-2026 16:34 IST | Created: 25-01-2026 16:34 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Italy

Italy expressed outrage following the decision to grant bail to Jacques Moretti, the bar owner involved in a New Year's Day fire that claimed 40 lives, including six Italians, in Crans-Montana, Switzerland.

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has pressed Switzerland to establish a joint investigative team, condemning the bail decision as a blow to victims' families.

Meanwhile, Swiss President Guy Parmelin emphasized the independence of the judiciary and noted that Italy's recall of its ambassador is a standard diplomatic procedure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

