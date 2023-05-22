Left Menu

CBSE official commits suicide in UP's Ghaziabad

PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 22-05-2023 13:18 IST | Created: 22-05-2023 13:16 IST
CBSE official commits suicide in UP's Ghaziabad
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A 53-year-old senior official of the CBSE allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself in his house here, police said on Monday.

In the suicide note recovered from his possession, CBSE deputy secretary V N Singh said he was under depression due to an ailment, police said.

Singh lived with his family in a flat at Sumeru Tower in Kaushambi. On Saturday night he had dinner and went to his room. The next morning he did not come out of the room and when his family members knocked on the door, there was no answer, they said Police were informed and after breaking open the door, he was found hanging from the fan, police said Deputy Commissioner of Police Vivek Chandra Yadav said Singh's family members told police that he was under depressed for the last several days and used to confine himself to his room.

