Property dealer shot dead in Delhi's Bhalswa Dairy village

A 50-year-old property dealer was shot dead in northwest Delhi's Bhalswa Dairy village area on Monday, police said. The incident took place around 2.30 pm. Bijender Yadav alias Babli came to attend a function where he was shot by three to four people, a senior police officer said.

According to police, they received information regarding a person with gunshot injuries who was declared brought dead at the hospital. The assailants fled from the spot after the incident, they said. Yadav was previously involved in 10 criminal cases, including murder and robbery. He received four to five bullet injuries. However, the post-mortem report is awaited for more detail, police said. A case under sections 302 (murder) and 34 (common intension) of the IPC is being registered in Jahangirpuri police station, they said.

The accused people have been identified and efforts are being made to nab them, the officer said.

