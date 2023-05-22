Left Menu

Property dealer shot dead in Delhi's Bhalswa Dairy village

Bijender Yadav alias Babli came to attend a function where he was shot by three to four people, a senior police officer said.According to police, they received information regarding a person with gunshot injuries who was declared brought dead at the hospital.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-05-2023 20:33 IST | Created: 22-05-2023 20:33 IST
Property dealer shot dead in Delhi's Bhalswa Dairy village
  • Country:
  • India

A 50-year-old property dealer was shot dead in northwest Delhi's Bhalswa Dairy village area on Monday, police said. The incident took place around 2.30 pm. Bijender Yadav alias Babli came to attend a function where he was shot by three to four people, a senior police officer said.

According to police, they received information regarding a person with gunshot injuries who was declared brought dead at the hospital. The assailants fled from the spot after the incident, they said. Yadav was previously involved in 10 criminal cases, including murder and robbery. He received four to five bullet injuries. However, the post-mortem report is awaited for more detail, police said. A case under sections 302 (murder) and 34 (common intension) of the IPC is being registered in Jahangirpuri police station, they said.

The accused people have been identified and efforts are being made to nab them, the officer said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Security specification in Open Radio Access Network incomplete: Quad working group

Security specification in Open Radio Access Network incomplete: Quad working...

 Global
2
Wall St Week Ahead-Artificial intelligence gives real boost to U.S. stock market

Wall St Week Ahead-Artificial intelligence gives real boost to U.S. stock ma...

 United States
3
(Updated) NASA's TROPICS mission launch delayed due to weather

(Updated) NASA's TROPICS mission launch delayed due to weather

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: CureVac files expanded patent lawsuit against Pfizer/BioNTech over mRNA technology; Brazil investigates four more suspect cases of avian flu in wild birds and more

Health News Roundup: CureVac files expanded patent lawsuit against Pfizer/Bi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Detectives: Uniting Science and Crime through Forensic Technology

Tech Innovations Tackling Food Waste: Exploring the Power of Digital Supply Chains

Feeding a Growing Planet: Addressing the Challenges of World Population and Food Supply

Tech Revolution and Rising Numbers: The Impact of Technology on Population Growth

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023