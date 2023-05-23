UAE invites Israeli president, PM to attend COP28 in Dubai in November
The United Arab Emirates has invited the Israeli president and prime minister to attend the climate change conference COP28 to be held in Dubai in November, the UAE embassy in Israel said on Monday.
