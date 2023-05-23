Left Menu

UAE invites Israeli president, PM to attend COP28 in Dubai in November

Reuters | Updated: 23-05-2023 00:34 IST | Created: 23-05-2023 00:34 IST
The United Arab Emirates has invited the Israeli president and prime minister to attend the climate change conference COP28 to be held in Dubai in November, the UAE embassy in Israel said on Monday.

