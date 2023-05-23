Left Menu

Easier for outsiders to blame creative community for non-performance, says Amitabh Bachchan

we live in fear .. get on to the creative sic, he said.Bachchan said most of the time, the person criticising the creatives is actually part of the community.Imagine how much it takes to build antagonism..

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 23-05-2023 14:26 IST | Created: 23-05-2023 14:20 IST
Amitabh Bachchan (Image Source : Instagram) Image Credit: ANI
Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Tuesday said the blame for ''non-performance'' and ''unethical attributes'' is often pinned on the creative community, but nobody takes into account the fear a performer goes through.

Bachchan, 80, took to his blog to talk about the issues faced by ''creatives''.

''It is the easiest task for the outsider to put blame, non performance, unethical attributes to the community of creativity... but it is seldom understood what the ‘creatives’ go though in their quest to perform the creative... most of the time created by someone else, who believes that you should be the person that shall justify it .. misery .. ''They live on assumption .. we live in fear .. our fear is not limited as assumed .. it has many facets, which are unknown to the ones of many .. but who to and why waste valuable time in discussion .. take it , and leave it .. get on to the creative (sic),'' he said.

Bachchan said most of the time, the person criticising the ''creatives'' is actually part of the community.

''Imagine how much it takes to build antagonism.. to get sufficiently consumed by it to be in a situation to dart it off at the speed of an arrow through the bow .. or in greater terminology the bullet through the barrel of the gun...

''Dart it off used to understand the term better .. the board of darts arrow like at Fun Fairs, for hitting the bulls eye and winning that stuffed bear or animal of choice .. mostly a couple of balloons .. soft compensation for your aimed victory,'' he added. Bachchan will be next seen in courtroom drama ''Section 84'' and ''Project K'', also starring Prabhas and Deepika Padukone.

