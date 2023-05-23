17-year-old girl sexually assaulted by man in Delhi's Tigri area

A 17-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by a man in south Delhi's Tigri area, police said on Tuesday. On Monday, the complainant, in her complaint, levelled allegations of sexual assault against Pradeep (21), a resident of JJ colony in Tigri, a senior police officer said. On April 14, 2021, she met Pradeep near Bapu Dham petrol pump and then they became friends. On March 11, Pradeep asked her to meet him at his home where he allegedly sexually assaulted her and threatened her, the officer said. On Sunday, he again forcefully sexually assaulted her, police said. A case under sections 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code and section 6 of the POCSO Act has been registered and further investigation is going on, they added.

