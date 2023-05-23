Left Menu

17-year-old girl sexually assaulted by man in Delhi's Tigri area

A 17-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by a man in south Delhis Tigri area, police said on Tuesday. On March 11, Pradeep asked her to meet him at his home where he allegedly sexually assaulted her and threatened her, the officer said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-05-2023 17:39 IST | Created: 23-05-2023 17:06 IST
17-year-old girl sexually assaulted by man in Delhi's Tigri area
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 17-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by a man in south Delhi's Tigri area, police said on Tuesday. On Monday, the complainant, in her complaint, levelled allegations of sexual assault against Pradeep (21), a resident of JJ colony in Tigri, a senior police officer said. On April 14, 2021, she met Pradeep near Bapu Dham petrol pump and then they became friends. On March 11, Pradeep asked her to meet him at his home where he allegedly sexually assaulted her and threatened her, the officer said. On Sunday, he again forcefully sexually assaulted her, police said. A case under sections 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code and section 6 of the POCSO Act has been registered and further investigation is going on, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OnePlus Nord CE 2 gets OxygenOS 13 F.48 update with May 2023 security patch

OnePlus Nord CE 2 gets OxygenOS 13 F.48 update with May 2023 security patch

 India
2
Exhausted, disconnected and fed up – what is ‘parental burnout’ and what can you do about it?

Exhausted, disconnected and fed up – what is ‘parental burnout’ and what can...

 Australia
3
Nearby star explosion captivates astronomers; closest supernova seen in five years

Nearby star explosion captivates astronomers; closest supernova seen in five...

 Global
4
Soccer-Spanish football admits racism problem after Vinicius incident

Soccer-Spanish football admits racism problem after Vinicius incident

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Science Fiction: MRI Scans and AI Revolutionize Mind Reading

Family Fun in Saudi Arabia: Discover the Perfect Destinations for an Unforgettable Trip

Digital Detectives: Uniting Science and Crime through Forensic Technology

Tech Innovations Tackling Food Waste: Exploring the Power of Digital Supply Chains

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023