President Murmu on 3-day visit to Jharkhand from May 24

President Droupadi Murmu will begin her three-day visit to Jharkhand on Wednesday, officials said.

During the tour, she will be visiting Deoghar’s Baba Baidhyanathdham temple, inaugurating the new complex of Jharkhand High Court, attending 2nd convocation of IIIT in Ranchi and participating in a programme in Khunti. “The President will reach Deoghar tomorrow on a special flight and offer prayers at Baba Baidyanath Dham temple. In the evening, the President will inaugurate the newly constructed Jharkhand High Court complex in Ranchi,'' an official said. According to the Deogarh Deputy Commissioner, Manjunath Bhajantri, in view of the President’s visit to the temple, the entry of devotees will be barred in the place of worship from 6 am to 10.30 am on Wednesday. Murmu will also visit the adjoining Khunti district. ''On May 25, the President will address a convention of women associated with the Women's Self Help Group (SHG) in Khunti district as the chief guest. In the evening she will attend the convocation ceremony of IIIT Institute, Ranchi. During her visit the President will also pay homage to the brave sons of Jharkhand,'' an official said. Hoardings and banners have been put up in the state capital to welcome her. Murmu held the office of Governor of Jharkhand from 2015 to 2021. Security arrangements have been beefed up in Deoghar, Ranchi and Khunti in view of the President's visit.

