Gujarat couple, friend duped by travel agent
According to police, Krunal said he, his wife Shivangi and friend Priyank Solanki arrived from Vadodara to the IGI Airport here on Friday around 6 pm.They were staying at a hotel in Mahipalpur where Randhawa came and told them all travel plan and stated he will arrange their journey from India to Australia via Indonesia, the FIR said.Randhawa took their passports and USD 15,000 over Rs 12 lakh at MLCP Parking T-3, IGI Airport on Saturday.
- Country:
- India
A couple from Gujarat and their friend were allegedly duped of USD 15,000 by a person claiming to be a travel agent who also took away their passports on the pretext of arranging their journey to Australia, police said on Tuesday. According to police, Krunal said he, his wife Shivangi and friend Priyank Solanki arrived from Vadodara to the IGI Airport here on Friday around 6 pm.
They were staying at a hotel in Mahipalpur where Randhawa came and told them all travel plan and stated he will arrange their journey from India to Australia via Indonesia, the FIR said.
Randhawa took their passports and USD 15,000 (over Rs 12 lakh) at MLCP Parking T-3, IGI Airport on Saturday. He said he will book their tickets and boarding passes from airline counter and return early, but he disappeared, the FIR stated.
A case has been registered under section 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) at IGI Airport police station and investigation is underway, police added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Gujarat: Baby boy, toddler mauled to death by lioness, leopard in separate incidents
Shiv Sena (UBT) targets PM Modi, Shah over NCRB data on Gujarat's 'missing' women, says this shows 'dark side' of state
Gujarat court rejects Delhi LG plea to keep trial in abeyance in 2002 assault case
Gujarat Congress seeks FIR against Karnataka BJP leader Rathod for 'threat' remarks against Kharge
Two held for duping people in Maha, Gujarat through phone calls by posing as women