Tension in the Baltic: Russian Frigate Fires Flares Near Danish Helicopter

A tense confrontation unfolded in international waters as a Russian frigate fired flares at a Danish military helicopter, narrowly missing it, according to Denmark's military. The incident underscores lingering tensions in the Baltic Sea region, heightened by gas pipeline outages and airspace violations linked to Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

The Danish helicopter was on a routine mission to document the frigate when the incident occurred. Danish officials described the flare's near-miss as part of a concerning pattern of Russian aggression, with Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen labeling it an escalation in hybrid warfare aimed at destabilizing Europe.

Amidst mounting maritime tensions and geopolitical friction, Denmark summoned the Russian ambassador to address what Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen called unacceptable behavior. The Danish straits, critical for global oil shipments, remain a key flashpoint in the ongoing power struggle between Russia and Western nations.