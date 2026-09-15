Diplomatic Talks: Iran's Visit to China

Iran's Foreign Minister, Abbas Araqchi, is scheduled to visit China on September 16 for diplomatic talks. The announcement was made by China's Foreign Ministry, and Araqchi is expected to meet with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi during his visit. This marks a key engagement between the two nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-09-2026 13:42 IST | Created: 15-09-2026 13:42 IST
Diplomatic Talks: Iran's Visit to China
Abbas Araqchi

Iran's Foreign Minister, Abbas Araqchi, is slated for a diplomatic mission to China, as confirmed by China's Foreign Ministry on Tuesday. The visit is scheduled for September 16.

Araqchi will engage in discussions with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, signaling a continuing dialogue between the two countries.

The visit underscores the bilateral relations, highlighting Iran and China's commitment to working on mutual interests and concerns in the international arena.

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