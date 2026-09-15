Historic Coalition Talks Shape Autonomous Future in Southern Philippines

Coalition talks are anticipated to determine the first elected chief minister of the autonomous Muslim region in the southern Philippines, as preliminary results point to no single bloc gaining control over the new 80-member parliament.

The election has witnessed significant competition between factions originating from the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF). Al Haj Murad Ebrahim and Abdulraof Macacua, key figures from rival MILF camps, lead the fray amid a historic power struggle.

With the completion of nearly 99% of vote counting, Macacua's party holds 35.2% of the vote, slightly ahead of Murad's at 32.4%. The BARMM Grand Coalition, garnering 20.5%, could become the kingmaker. Experts stress that collaboration among MILF factions is crucial for ensuring stability and progress in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region.