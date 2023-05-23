19-year-old from Nanded detained for threatening to `blast Mumbai'

A 19-year-old ''school student'' was apprehended by Mumbai police from Nanded in central Maharashtra on Tuesday after a threat to ''blast Mumbai'' was posted on Twitter by an unidentified person.

A tweet stating ''I am going to blast Mumbai very soon'' was posted by tagging Mumbai police on Monday.

The location of the user was traced to Nanded city, around 625 km away from Mumbai, an official said.

The suspect, a 19-year-old man, was a ''school student'', a late-night police statement said, adding that the Mumbai police's crime branch detained him with the help of Nanded unit of the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) and he was being taken to Mumbai.

