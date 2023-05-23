19-year-old from Nanded detained for threatening to `blast Mumbai'
- Country:
- India
A 19-year-old ''school student'' was apprehended by Mumbai police from Nanded in central Maharashtra on Tuesday after a threat to ''blast Mumbai'' was posted on Twitter by an unidentified person.
A tweet stating ''I am going to blast Mumbai very soon'' was posted by tagging Mumbai police on Monday.
The location of the user was traced to Nanded city, around 625 km away from Mumbai, an official said.
The suspect, a 19-year-old man, was a ''school student'', a late-night police statement said, adding that the Mumbai police's crime branch detained him with the help of Nanded unit of the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) and he was being taken to Mumbai.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Maharashtra
- Mumbai
- Nanded
ALSO READ
Manipur violence: Maharashtra students from Manipur arrive at Mumbai airport in special flight
Maharashtra logs 179 new coronavirus cases, 2 deaths; active tally at 1,567
Cong alleges DRDO official held by ATS in Maharashtra is 'RSS volunteer'
Maharashtra: Uddhav Sena delegation meets Governor, seeks probe into 'graft' in BMC
Maharashtra political crisis: SC likely to pronounce verdict on pleas by Uddhav Thackeray, Shinde factions tomorrow