Japan won't join NATO, but local office considered, PM Kishida says

Reuters | Updated: 24-05-2023 08:49 IST | Created: 24-05-2023 08:49 IST
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Wednesday said the country had no plans to become a NATO member but acknowledged the security alliance's plan to open a liaison office in Japan.

Kishida's comments came after the Japanese ambassador to the United States earlier this month said that the U.S.-led military pact was planning a Tokyo office, the first in Asia, to facilitate consultations in the region.

"I am not aware of any decision made" at NATO regarding the establishment of the office, Kishida told a Wednesday parliament session, adding his country was not planning to join NATO as a member or semi-member state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

