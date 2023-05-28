Man selected in police recruitment drive booked for submitting forged document
The youth, from Dharur in Beed, had been selected for the post of driver in a recruitment exam under the PAP quota, the official said.
''As part of his joining documents, he submitted a fake PAP certificate. He has been booked and further probe is underway,'' the Gitikhadan police station official added.
