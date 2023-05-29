Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhu discusses water sharing issue with Kejriwal in Delhi

File photo.
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu met his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal in the national capital and discussed water-sharing agreements for Renuka and Kishau hydro projects, according to an official statement on Monday. In the Sunday evening meeting, various issues common to Delhi and Himachal Pradesh were discussed. Electricity supply for the upcoming Bulk Drug Park in the Una district with the support of the Bhakra Beas Management Board was also discussed, it said.

Sukhu said that high-level discussions will be held for the memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the Delhi and Himachal Pradesh governments regarding Yamuna water sharing. In a tweet later, Kejriwal said, ''It was a pleasure to meet you Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu ji.'' ''I look forward to working together for the betterment of both the states. We took some good decisions and will take it forward from there,'' the Delhi chief minister added.

