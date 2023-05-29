Left Menu

Former Canadian soldier extradited to Thailand over gang killing

Canadian national Matthew Dupre has been successfully extradited to Thailand in connection with the killing last year of a criminal gang member, Thai authorities said on Monday, after the former soldier arrived in Bangkok on a special air force flight.

Reuters | Updated: 29-05-2023 21:28 IST | Created: 29-05-2023 21:28 IST
Former Canadian soldier extradited to Thailand over gang killing

Canadian national Matthew Dupre has been successfully extradited to Thailand in connection with the killing last year of a criminal gang member, Thai authorities said on Monday, after the former soldier arrived in Bangkok on a special air force flight. Dupre, 38, is wanted for the alleged murder of suspected criminal Jimi Sandhu, who was shot dead on Phuket in February 2022, central investigation bureau commissioner Jirabhop Bhuridej told a news conference.

"The deceased is connected with the United Nation Gang and was linked to the murder of one of the leaders of another gang, called the Red Scorpion, in Canada," Jirabhop said. Police footage showed Dupre in handcuffs and surrounded by police on an airplane. The extradition involved a Thai air force flight after commercial airlines declined requests for transport over safety concerns, Thai police said.

"We have to get hold of the suspect so that he be prosecuted under the Thai judicial system," state prosecutor Intranee Sumawong said, adding that Dupre would not face a death penalty under the extradition bill. "We have ensure that there is security in Thailand and uphold our reputation that this country is safe to live in," she said.

An Alberta court approved the extradition of Dupre last December.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-PSG keeper Rico remains in intensive care after riding accident

Soccer-PSG keeper Rico remains in intensive care after riding accident

 Global
2
India to push back against 'agenda-driven' global ranking firms - Modi advisor

India to push back against 'agenda-driven' global ranking firms - Modi advis...

 Global
3
Abdul Rahman Munif: Google Doodle celebrates contributions of iconic Arab novelist

Abdul Rahman Munif: Google Doodle celebrates contributions of iconic Arab no...

 Saudi Arabia
4
Despite ‘slightly’ improved food security in Yemen, hunger stalks millions

Despite ‘slightly’ improved food security in Yemen, hunger stalks millions

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wave of Change: How the Next Generation is Revolutionizing Water by Tackling Waste

Exercise Your Way to Health: The Key to Disease Prevention and Weight Loss

Unleashing Human Potential: The Power of Automation in the Digital Age

Unveiling the Unexplored: Discovering Hidden Destinations for Adventurous Souls

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023