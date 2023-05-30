Moscow mayor reports drone attack in Russian capital with minor damage to buildings

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin reported a drone attack on the Russian capital on Tuesday morning.

Sobyanin said in a Telegram post that the attack caused “insignificant damage” to several buildings and that “no one has been seriously hurt,'' without clarifying what it means.

Residents of two buildings damaged in the attack have been evacuated, Sobyanin said.

