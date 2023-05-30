Moscow mayor reports drone attack in Russian capital with minor damage to buildings
PTI | Moscow | Updated: 30-05-2023 10:41 IST | Created: 30-05-2023 10:30 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin reported a drone attack on the Russian capital on Tuesday morning.
Sobyanin said in a Telegram post that the attack caused “insignificant damage” to several buildings and that “no one has been seriously hurt,'' without clarifying what it means.
Residents of two buildings damaged in the attack have been evacuated, Sobyanin said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Moscow
- Sergei Sobyanin
- Russian
- Sobyanin
- Telegram
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Pro-Russian regional leader in Moldova seeks closer ties with Moscow
S.Africa's army chief visits Moscow for talks on military cooperation - Russian agencies
S.Africa's army chief visits Moscow for bilateral talks
South African army general in Moscow days after country accused of sending weapons to Russia
Russia's VTB leads Moscow's efforts to strengthen banking presence in Iran