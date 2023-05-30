Left Menu

Moscow mayor reports drone attack in Russian capital with minor damage to buildings

PTI | Moscow | Updated: 30-05-2023 10:41 IST | Created: 30-05-2023 10:30 IST
Sergei Sobyanin Image Credit: Twitter (@MosSobyanin)
Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin reported a drone attack on the Russian capital on Tuesday morning.

Sobyanin said in a Telegram post that the attack caused “insignificant damage” to several buildings and that “no one has been seriously hurt,'' without clarifying what it means.

Residents of two buildings damaged in the attack have been evacuated, Sobyanin said.

