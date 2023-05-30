Left Menu

Gadkari launches Mobile Apps providing ‘Ease of Commuting’ on National Highways

New Delhi | Updated: 30-05-2023 21:17 IST
Image Credit: Twitter(@OfficeOfNG)
  • India

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Shri Nitin Gadkari chaired a meeting with NHAI officials in New Delhi and discussed various aspects of National Highway development. The meeting encompassed discussions on enhancing work efficiency, resolving obstacles and adopting innovative technology. Also, present on the occasion were Minister of State for Road Transport & Highways and Civil Aviation, General (Dr.) V.K. Singh (Retd.); Shri Anurag Jain, Secretary, MoRTH; Chairman NHAI Shri Santosh Kumar Yadav and senior officials from Ministry of RTH and NHAI.

On this occasion shri Gadkari launched two Mobile Apps focusing on enhancing efficiency and providing ‘Ease of Commuting’ on the National Highways. The mobile applications inaugurated included ‘RajmargYatra’, a citizen centric Mobile Application with in-built complaint redressal system and ‘NHAI One’, mobile app to facilitate most of the crucial onsite requirements in execution of National Highway Projects.

Shri Gadkari also inaugurated NHAI’s first ‘Sustainability Report for FY 2021-22’. The report presents NHAI’s governance structure, nature of its operations, its stakeholders, environment and social responsibility initiatives. The Minister also launched a book on ‘Road Development in India’ that captures history of building the National Highway network in the country.

Addressing the officials Shri Gadkari emphasized on the importance of accurate preparation and practical verification of the Detailed Project Report (DPR) to minimize project delays, reduce cost of construction, encourage use of environmentally sustainable material and implement proper road alignment.  

Stressing on providing citizen centric services the Minister shared his vision on various aspects of National Highway development and encouraged NHAI officials to build a world class National Highways network in the country.  

(With Inputs from PIB)

