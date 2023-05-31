Allahabad HC expresses concerns over AG's failure to appear in case relating to rights of women

The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court has expressed serious concerns over the failure of Uttar Pradesh Advocate General (AG) Ajay Kumar Mishra to appear before it in a case relating to the rights of women on agricultural land.

A bench of Justice D K Upadhyay and Justice O P Shukla passed the remark in the course of hearing a PIL filed by Siddhartha Shukla, who sought to declare sections 108, 109 and 110 of the Uttar Pradesh Revenue Code, 2006, as unconstitutional.

The bench then posted the matter on July 7 for arguments to be advanced by the AG as well as members of the bar in general.

Passing the order, the bench said, ''After March 23, 2023, the matter has been listed on several occasions but on account of the non-availability of the AG, it could not be argued on behalf of the state.'' The petitioner has pleaded that sections 108, 109 and 110 of the Uttar Pradesh Revenue Code, 2006, deprive women of inheriting agricultural land in the state and as such, these provisions are violative of Articles 14, 15 and 21 of the Constitution.

Meanwhile, the bench turned down the petitioner's insistence to grant an interim stay on the implementation of these provisions, saying, ''The issue raised in the petition has a large and widespread and even all-pervasive implication throughout the state and thus, the matter needs to be heard finally.''

