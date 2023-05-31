Police carry out raids against suspected Islamists across Germany -Bild

German federal police are searching buildings and apartments across 12 federal states as part of an investigation into suspected Islamists, the Bild newspaper reported on Wednesday.

Four of the locations are in Berlin, while searches are also being conducted in Cologne, Wuppertal and the areas surrounding Moenchengladbach and Aachen, the report said.

Police did not immediately reply to an emailed request for comment.

