France's Macron: Kosovo authorities bear responsibility for current unrest

Kosovo authorities bear responsibility for unrest which has increased sharply since ethnic Albanian mayors took office in the country's northern Serb-majority area, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Wednesday.

Macron told a press conference in Bratislava that he hoped to meet German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and the leaders of Kosovo and Serbia later this week.

