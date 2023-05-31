France's Macron: Kosovo authorities bear responsibility for current unrest
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 31-05-2023 15:54 IST | Created: 31-05-2023 15:52 IST
- Country:
- France
Kosovo authorities bear responsibility for unrest which has increased sharply since ethnic Albanian mayors took office in the country's northern Serb-majority area, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Wednesday.
Macron told a press conference in Bratislava that he hoped to meet German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and the leaders of Kosovo and Serbia later this week.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kosovo
- German
- Emmanuel Macron
- French
- Bratislava
- Albanian
- Serbia
- Macron
- Olaf Scholz
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Tennis-Alcaraz hopes to 'reset' ahead of French Open after Rome shock
Cannes director defends festival after Adele Haenel slams French film industry's #MeToo response
Lebanon c.bank chief did not attend French fraud hearing -judicial source
Tennis-Kyrgios pulls out of French Open to delay comeback
Lebanon cenbank governor says he will appeal against French arrest warrant