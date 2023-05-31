Left Menu

Centre's fiscal deficit for 2022-23 at 6.4 pc of GDP: CGA data

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-05-2023 16:28 IST | Created: 31-05-2023 16:16 IST
Centre's fiscal deficit for 2022-23 at 6.4 pc of GDP: CGA data
The fiscal deficit for 2022-23 worked out to be 6.4 per cent of the gross domestic product (GDP), as it was projected by the finance ministry in the revised budget estimates, according to government data released on Wednesday.

Unveiling the revenue-expenditure data of the Union government for 2022-23, the Controller General of Accounts (CGA) said that the fiscal deficit in absolute term was Rs 17,33,131 crore (provisional).

The government borrows from the market to finance its fiscal deficit.

CGA further said the revenue deficit worked out to be 3.9 per cent of GDP, while the effective revenue deficit was 2.8 per cent of GDP.

In the Union Budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Lok Sabha on February 1, the fiscal deficit target for 2023-24 was pegged at 5.9 per cent of the GDP.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

