Two booked under anti-conversion law in UP's Ghaziabad

PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 31-05-2023 22:15 IST | Created: 31-05-2023 22:15 IST
A local resident has accused the cleric of a mosque here and another man of unlawfully converting his son to Islam, police said on Wednesday.

The complainant alleged that his son came in contact with one Baddo, a Mumbai resident, through an online gaming app and frequently spoke to him, following which he got inclined towards adopting Islam, the police said.

The boy told his father that he had converted to Islam after being convinced by Baddo, they added.

The boy had recently passed the Class 12 Board exam, the police said.

Kavinagar ACP Abhishek Srivastav said the complainant named the cleric of the mosque where the boy allegedly frequented to offer namaz, as the second accused. Based on the father's complaint, the duo have been booked under the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act, the ACP added.

The UP anti-conversion law penalises conversion made through misinformation, force, allurement or any other such deceitful means.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

