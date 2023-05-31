Two booked under anti-conversion law in UP's Ghaziabad
- Country:
- India
A local resident has accused the cleric of a mosque here and another man of unlawfully converting his son to Islam, police said on Wednesday.
The complainant alleged that his son came in contact with one Baddo, a Mumbai resident, through an online gaming app and frequently spoke to him, following which he got inclined towards adopting Islam, the police said.
The boy told his father that he had converted to Islam after being convinced by Baddo, they added.
The boy had recently passed the Class 12 Board exam, the police said.
Kavinagar ACP Abhishek Srivastav said the complainant named the cleric of the mosque where the boy allegedly frequented to offer namaz, as the second accused. Based on the father's complaint, the duo have been booked under the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act, the ACP added.
The UP anti-conversion law penalises conversion made through misinformation, force, allurement or any other such deceitful means.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Cannot play football for life, can only play till body supports us: Mumbai City FC captain Rahul Bheke
Sanika Lahane from Mumbai crowned 1st Place Winner of The International Glamour Project Mrs. India 2023
Suryakumar Yadav can bat permanently at No. 3 for Mumbai Indians: Sehwag
Rvigo by Mahindra launches Express hub at Bhiwandi Mumbai, May 16(PTI) Rvigo by Mahindra on Tuesday launched its first Express hub at '
S Arabia sells $6 bln in two-tranche Islamic bonds - lead manager