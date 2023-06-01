Left Menu

Shahbad Dairy murder: Court extends custodial interrogation of accused for three days

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-06-2023 11:44 IST | Created: 01-06-2023 11:43 IST
Shahbad Dairy murder: Court extends custodial interrogation of accused for three days
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A court here on Thursday extended the custodial interrogation of the accused in the Shahbad Dairy murder case for three days.

Due to security reasons, Sahil (20) was produced at the duty metropolitan magistrate's residence, court sources said.

Sahil stabbed 16-year-old Sakshi over 20 times and bludgeoned her to death with a concrete block in public view in Shahbad Dairy area of northwest Delhi on Sunday evening. She had 34 injury marks on her body and her skull was smashed, according to police.

Sahil was arrested from Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh and brought to the national capital late on Monday evening.

Duty Metropolitan Magistrate Jyoti Nain had on Tuesday permitted the police to quiz Sahil in custody for two days.

Police had earlier sought his custody on the grounds that the weapon of offence had not been recovered and that the accused was frequently changing his statements.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO records over 1,000 attacks on Ukraine healthcare during war and more

Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO r...

 Global
3
Committed to using AI to positively disrupt way we diagnose, treat and care for patients: Kamineni of Apollo Hospitals

Committed to using AI to positively disrupt way we diagnose, treat and care ...

 India
4
SpaceX launches new batch of Starlink satellites to orbit

SpaceX launches new batch of Starlink satellites to orbit

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guardians of the Green: Exploring the Beauty and Importance of Amazon Forests

Navigating the Future: The Latest in GPS Technology

Wave of Change: How the Next Generation is Revolutionizing Water by Tackling Waste

Exercise Your Way to Health: The Key to Disease Prevention and Weight Loss

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023