Shahbad Dairy murder: Court extends custodial interrogation of accused for three days
A court here on Thursday extended the custodial interrogation of the accused in the Shahbad Dairy murder case for three days.
Due to security reasons, Sahil (20) was produced at the duty metropolitan magistrate's residence, court sources said.
Sahil stabbed 16-year-old Sakshi over 20 times and bludgeoned her to death with a concrete block in public view in Shahbad Dairy area of northwest Delhi on Sunday evening. She had 34 injury marks on her body and her skull was smashed, according to police.
Sahil was arrested from Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh and brought to the national capital late on Monday evening.
Duty Metropolitan Magistrate Jyoti Nain had on Tuesday permitted the police to quiz Sahil in custody for two days.
Police had earlier sought his custody on the grounds that the weapon of offence had not been recovered and that the accused was frequently changing his statements.
