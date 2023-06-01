NITI Aayog member inspects Jal Shakti Abhiyan, National Water Mission works in Thane

NITI Aayog member Jagruti Singla reviewed Jal Shakti Abhiyan and National Water Mission works in Thane district and directed authorities to ensure geo-tagging of these projects for better monitoring, an official said on Thursday.

Singla was accompanied by Thane Collector Ashok Shingare and Zilla Parishad CEO Manuj Jindal during the visit on Wednesday.

''The NITI Aayog member was given a detailed presentation on 1191 works of water conservation and rainwater recharge, 179 works of renovation of traditional water bodies and tanks, 320 works of reuse and recharge of water structures etc that were carried out over the last one year,'' the official said.

Work on 19 check dams and 152 of watershed development have been undertaken this year by the soil and water conservation and minor irrigation departments, he said.

''Of the 75 works undertaken by the minor irrigation department of the Zilla Parishad under the Amrit Sarovar scheme, 46 have been completed. Of the 39 rainwater recharge works that have been undertaken through the Water Supply Department, 24 are complete,'' the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)