NATO chief says he will go alone to Ankara for talks on Sweden's membership

Nato's secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg said on Thursday he would go alone on a trip to Ankara for talks on Sweden's NATO membership.

He had already said earlier, during a two-day meeting of NATO foreign ministers in Oslo, that he would soon travel to Turkey to discuss this process.

The visit will aim to close Sweden's accession process to NATO that has been delayed due to objections from member countries Turkey and Hungary.

