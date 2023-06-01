NATO chief says he will go alone to Ankara for talks on Sweden's membership
Reuters | Oslo | Updated: 01-06-2023 18:13 IST | Created: 01-06-2023 17:36 IST
- Country:
- Norway
Nato's secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg said on Thursday he would go alone on a trip to Ankara for talks on Sweden's NATO membership.
He had already said earlier, during a two-day meeting of NATO foreign ministers in Oslo, that he would soon travel to Turkey to discuss this process.
The visit will aim to close Sweden's accession process to NATO that has been delayed due to objections from member countries Turkey and Hungary.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Turkey opposition contests thousands of ballots after election
Turkey opposition contests thousands of ballots after election
Turkey opposition says irregularities at thousands of ballot boxes
EMERGING MARKETS-Currencies hit 3-week low, Turkey post-election selloff resumes
Turkey summons German envoy over detention of Turkish journalists