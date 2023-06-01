Blinken calls on Kosovo, Serbia to take steps to de-escalate tensions
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday called on Kosovo and Serbia to take immediate steps to reduce tensions, warning that the current situation hindered both countries' processes of Euro-Atlantic integration.
Speaking after a meeting of NATO foreign ministers in Oslo, Blinken said many allies expressed concern about tensions in northern Kosovo after ethnic Albanian mayors took office in northern Kosovo's Serb-majority areas following April elections that the Serbs refused to participate in.
