Blinken says US considering steps after Sudan ceasefire violations
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Thursday that both sides in the conflict in Sudan had violated their commitments to a ceasefire and warned that Washington was looking at what steps it could take to make its views clear.
"We're also looking at steps that we can take to make clear our views on any leaders who are moving Sudan in the wrong direction, including by perpetuating the violence and by violating ceasefires that they've actually committed to," Blinken said in a news conference in Oslo, describing the situation in Sudan as "incredibly fragile."
