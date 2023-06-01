32 kg gold dumped at sea en route to Sri Lanka recovered in joint operation
In a joint operation involving the Coast Guard, Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) and Customs, 32 kilgrams of gold dumped at sea has been recovered. The gold, valued at Rs 20.2 crore, was being smuggled from India to Sri Lanka, an official release here said.
The seizure was a result of a specific input from the DRI regarding smuggling of contraband between Sri Lanka and India, following which a joint operation was launched by Indian Coast Guard and DRI on May 30.
Underwater divers salvaged the precious metal from under the sea after the smugglers threw it aboard while being pursued by officials of the agencies.
