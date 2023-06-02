Navy chief interacts with Royal Saudi Naval Force cadets under training at Southern Naval Command

Indian Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar interacted with the cadets of the Royal Saudi Naval Force (RSNF), who are undergoing sea training at the Southern Naval Command here.

Addressing the cadets of the King Fahd Naval Academy of Saudi Arabia on Thursday, he said the maiden training by the Indian Navy is a testimony to the growing friendship between Saudi Arabia and India. Cadets of the Royal Saudi Naval Force (RSNF) along with five Directing Staff are attached with the First Training Squadron ships, INS Tir and INS Sujata, as part of afloat training with the Indian Navy. The CNS acknowledged the help received from the government of Saudi Arabia during the recent evacuation of Indian nationals from Sudan. Emphasising the close relations and cooperation between the two navies, the CNS reaffirmed that the joint exercises, staff talks and training exchanges with the RSNF have progressed well over the years and signifies the strong bond between the two Navies, the Navy said in a release. He also pointed out that both countries shared similar views with regard to maritime security and closely operate with each other towards ensuring safe and secure seas in the region.

The CNS was apprised of the ongoing harbour and afloat training activities including familiarisation of sea sorties. Kumar was also briefed on the progress made by the trainees within the training period.

The Navy said as part of the training curriculum, simulator training was undertaken for the cadets prior to embarking on the sea training phase. ''The cadets have completed 10 days at sea onboard the Indian Naval Ships. During the sea sorties, they were exposed to rigorous training on practical aspects of navigation and seamanship with emphasis on navigation in pilotage waters, anchoring, coastal navigation, replenishment at sea, sea boats, firefighting and emergency drills.'' A two-day harbour training on sail training ship INS Sudarshini is also planned.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)