8 junior doctors of Gorakhpur hospital booked for assaulting patient demanding discharge

We have registered an FIR against eight doctors of BRD Medical College under IPC section 147 rioting, 323 voluntarily causing hurt, 504 intentional insult, 506 criminal intimidation and 342 wrongful confinement on the basis of a complaint by the patients wife, Gulriha inspector Sanjay Singh said The complainant alleged that her husband, Sandeep Singh 35, was admitted to the hospital Wednesday night after he complained of abdominal pain.

PTI | Gorakhpur | Updated: 02-06-2023 21:27 IST | Created: 02-06-2023 21:27 IST
Eight unidentified junior doctors of BRD Medical College here have been booked for allegedly beating up a patient and using derogatory language against his wife when he asked for a discharge from the hospital, police said on Friday. ''We have registered an FIR against eight doctors of BRD Medical College under IPC section 147 (rioting), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 342 (wrongful confinement) on the basis of a complaint by the patient's wife,'' Gulriha inspector Sanjay Singh said The complainant alleged that her husband, Sandeep Singh (35), was admitted to the hospital Wednesday night after he complained of abdominal pain. She said around 2 pm on Thursday, Sandeep requested the medical team to discharge him. She said their request was denied and one of the junior doctors made unsavoury remarks against her and Sandeep objected to the same. She said the doctors then took her husband to duty room and assaulted him. She told police that she had made a video of the attack, but the doctors deleted the footage, adding that they also forced Sandeep to write on a paper that he misbehaved with a nurse.

The police officer said the matter is being investigated. PTI CORR SAB SRY SRY

