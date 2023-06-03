Left Menu

Mumbai: Girl dies of electrocution, her 2 friends injured; private power company booked for negligence

A seven-year-old girl died of electrocution, while her two friends were injured when they came in contact with a live wire while playing outside their house at Vakola in Mumbai, police said on Saturday.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 03-06-2023 12:46 IST | Created: 03-06-2023 12:43 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A seven-year-old girl died of electrocution, while her two friends were injured when they came in contact with a live wire while playing outside their house at Vakola in Mumbai, police said on Saturday. The incident occurred on Friday night in Davari Nagar locality, an official said. The deceased girl, Sehreen Sheikh, was playing with her friends -Tanishka Shinde and Vaishnavi Malave, - outside their house around 10.30 pm. When Sheikh tried to lift an iron angle used in construction work, she got electrocuted as the metal object came in contact with a live wire that had got snapped and fell on it, the official of Vakola police station said.

The girl's two friends, who are of the same age as hers, got injured in the incident, he said.

A passerby saw the mishap and tried to save the girls. He and some local residents rushed the minors to a nearby hospital, where Sheikh was declared dead. Her two friends are undergoing treatment there, the official added.

''Police have registered a case against the unidentified staff of a private electricity company that is involved in the incident under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 304-A (causing death by negligence). Nobody has been arrested so far and investigation is underway,'' the official said.

