Wizz Air Boosts Capacity to Sharm el-Sheikh Amid Middle East Tensions

Wizz Air announced it is significantly boosting flight services to Sharm el-Sheikh in Egypt to accommodate passengers whose travels have been interrupted by the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. This change, starting Friday, aims to assist those affected by airspace closures due to the war involving Iran.

The airline, which intends to open a base in Israel soon, has temporarily suspended operations to and from Israel, Saudi Arabia, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Amman until March 7. This decision follows heightened tensions sparked by U.S. and Israeli military actions against Iran, which have led to missile exchanges across the region.

To offset these disruptions, Wizz Air plans to increase the frequency of flights from key European cities including Budapest, Rome, London, Milan, and Bucharest to Sharm el-Sheikh, with services rising from 24 to 52 weekly. This move is aimed at facilitating connections for travelers between Israel and Europe, ensuring safety with close coordination with aviation authorities and airports.

