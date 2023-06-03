Left Menu

Charge sheet filed against 9 cow smugglers for attacking police in Samba

All accused involved in cases of attacks on police would be arrested, their history sheets would be opened, investigations would be conducted completed expeditiously and challans would be produced in the court of law for judicial determination, Tosh said.

A charge sheet was filed against nine persons involved in a murderous attack on a police team in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district in 2022, in which two policemen were injured. A police team conducting a search to track down a group of notorious bovine smugglers in December 2022 was attacked by cow smugglers in Malaanj village of Samba.

In the crackdown that followed, the main accused of the incident were arrested, police said.

A charge sheet has now been produced in the court for judicial determination.

The nine named in the charge sheet are Shab Ali alias Gugu, Mohd Sadiq alias Shiku, Sadiq Ali, Maskeen Ali alias Jatu, Makhan Din, Zahoor Din, Mohd Shareef, Roshan Bibi, and Moju, they said.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Samba, Benam Tosh said stringent actions will be taken against all those who create lawlessness by carrying out attacks on police. ''All accused involved in cases of attacks on police would be arrested, their history sheets would be opened, investigations would be conducted & completed expeditiously and challans would be produced in the court of law for judicial determination,'' Tosh said.

