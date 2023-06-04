Pro-Ukraine Russian fighters say they have captives, offer exchange

A group of pro-Ukraine Russian fighters said on Sunday they had taken two Russian soldiers captive amid fighting in Russia's Belgorod region and offered to exchange them during a personal meeting with the regional governor.

The joint statement by the Freedom of Russia Legion and the Russian Volunteer Corps was posted on the former's Telegram channel.

Reuters was unable to independently verify the claim.

