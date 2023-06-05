China says warship crossing in front of U.S. destroyer was 'safe'

The manoeuvre of a Chinese warship in the Taiwan Strait during an encounter with a U.S. destroyer was completely reasonable, legal, professional and "safe", a spokesperson at China's foreign ministry said at a press conference on Monday.

The U.S. Navy on Sunday released a video of what it called an "unsafe interaction" in the Taiwan Strait, in which a Chinese warship crossed in front of a U.S. destroyer in the Taiwan Strait on Saturday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)