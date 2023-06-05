Left Menu

Jharkhand to plant 1 crore saplings next year: Guv

Of that, 10 per cent will be of neem and the remaining 90 per cent will be of fruit-bearing trees so that fruits are available to the people free of cost, he said.This would be a meaningful step in the direction of nutrition for the people along with environment protection, he said.The governor said that Jharkhand is a symbol of greenery, where people worship trees.Emphasising the need to protect the environment, he said that more than 50 saplings were planted in Raj Bhavan on the occasion of World Environment Day.Our environment is being polluted by the use of plastics.

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 05-06-2023 22:02 IST | Created: 05-06-2023 21:46 IST
Jharkhand Governor CP Radhakrishnan on Monday said 1 crore saplings would be planted in the state next year.

Addressing a gathering here on the occasion of World Environment Day, he said 10 per cent of the saplings would be of neem.

''There is a target to plant 1 crore saplings in the state next year. Of that, 10 per cent will be of neem and the remaining 90 per cent will be of fruit-bearing trees so that fruits are available to the people free of cost,'' he said.

This would be a meaningful step in the direction of nutrition for the people along with environment protection, he said.

The governor said that Jharkhand is a symbol of greenery, where people worship trees.

Emphasising the need to protect the environment, he said that more than 50 saplings were planted in Raj Bhavan on the occasion of World Environment Day.

''Our environment is being polluted by the use of plastics. Whenever we go to the market, we should carry bags and not use plastics,'' he said.

