Mumbai: Four, including two minors, kill their friend after feeding him cake on his birthday

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 05-06-2023 22:42 IST | Created: 05-06-2023 22:42 IST
Mumbai: Four, including two minors, kill their friend after feeding him cake on his birthday
Birthday celebrations took a tragic turn when an 18 year-old man was killed, allegedly by four of his friends, two of them minors, after an argument over sharing the food bill worth Rs 10,000 in suburban Govandi last week, a police official said on Monday. Two of the accused, aged 19 and 22 and hailing from Uttar Pradesh, were arrested from Gujarat, while the minor boys surrendered to the police and were subsequently detained, he said.

According to the Shivaji Nagar police official, the victim had organised a birthday party at a 'dhaba' (roadside eatery) on May 31 and the food bill came to around Rs 10,000. A dispute arose between the victim and his friends on sharing the bill, but the former settled the matter by paying from his pockets, he said.

Later, the four accused organised another birthday party and invited their friend for the event. After feeding him cake, they attacked him with sharp weapons multiple times, leaving him dead, said the official.

After the incident came to light, the two minors, aged 17, surrendered before the police, while their major friends were nabbed from Ahmedabad by the Mumbai crime branch on June 2 when they were trying to flee to their hometown Gonda in Uttar Pradesh, he said.

The underage boys were sent to a correction home, while the other two accused were arrested under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including 302 (murder), said the official.

