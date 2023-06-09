Japanese investors plans to sue MUFG unit over Credit Suisse bonds - Nikkei

A group of Japanese investors are planning to file lawsuits against some brokerages based in the country, including Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities, over their sale of AT1 bonds issued by Credit Suisse Group AG , Nikkei reported on Friday.

Former Bank of America Securities lawyer Taiju Yamazaki has said he expects his "first action" would be to file a group suit in Tokyo on behalf of MUFG Morgan Stanley Securities clients as they look to recoup losses on their Credit Suisse additional tier-1 bonds, the report said.

Credit Suisse and MUFG did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. Reuters could not immediately contact Taiju Yamazaki.

