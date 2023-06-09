Left Menu

Ukraine says it downs four cruise missiles, 10 attack drones during Russian air strike

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 09-06-2023 10:48 IST | Created: 09-06-2023 10:47 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Ukraine's military shot down four cruise missiles and 10 attack drones during a Russian air strike overnight, the air force said in a statement early on Friday.

It said Russian forces had launched 16 drones and six cruise missiles during the attack, and that two other cruise missiles had struck a civilian object in central Ukraine during an earlier attack on Thursday evening.

