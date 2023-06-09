Left Menu

Indicted US Rep George Santos appeals ruling on keeping bail guarantors anonymous

"It is reasonable to conclude that if defendant's suretors are identified, that the attacks and harassment will commence against them too," Murray wrote. The letter suggested that the guarantors are family members, not lobbyists or political donors, and that their privacy interests justified anonymity given "the political temperature in this country and acts of political violence that occur." Santos, 34, is appealing a June 6 ruling by a federal magistrate judge to identify his bail guarantors. Their identities had been sought by at least 11 media organizations, which cited the public interest in their release.

Reuters | Updated: 09-06-2023 21:08 IST | Created: 09-06-2023 21:08 IST
Indicted US Rep George Santos appeals ruling on keeping bail guarantors anonymous

Indicted U.S. Representative George Santos on Friday appealed a ruling requiring that the identities of two people who guaranteed his $500,000 bail be disclosed, saying that releasing their names could threaten their safety.

In a letter to U.S. District Judge Joanna Seybert, Santos' lawyer Joseph Murray said the New York congressman and his staff have been subjected to a "media frenzy and hateful attacks" since news of the indictment became public on May 9. "It is reasonable to conclude that if defendant's suretors are identified, that the attacks and harassment will commence against them too," Murray wrote.

The letter suggested that the guarantors are family members, not lobbyists or political donors, and that their privacy interests justified anonymity given "the political temperature in this country and acts of political violence that occur." Santos, 34, is appealing a June 6 ruling by a federal magistrate judge to identify his bail guarantors.

Their identities had been sought by at least 11 media organizations, which cited the public interest in their release. Jeremy Chase, a lawyer for most of those media organizations, declined to comment. The New York Times, which also sought the names, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

A spokesman for U.S. Attorney Breon Peace, whose office is prosecuting Santos and had not objected to identifying the names, declined to comment. Santos has expressed a willingness to go to jail if his guarantors were to be publicly identified.

The congressman has pleaded not guilty to a 13-count indictment accusing him of fraud, money laundering and theft of public funds.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ethiopia struggling to keep up with needs of displaced people amid underfunding

Ethiopia struggling to keep up with needs of displaced people amid underfund...

 Global
2
Govt will do everything possible for employees: AP CM

Govt will do everything possible for employees: AP CM

 India
3
WRAPUP 1-Binance.US halts dollar deposits, Robinhood delists tokens after SEC crackdown

WRAPUP 1-Binance.US halts dollar deposits, Robinhood delists tokens after SE...

 Global
4
‘Robust’ cooperation with Arab League can quell conflict in the region

‘Robust’ cooperation with Arab League can quell conflict in the region

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protecting the Amazon requires looking beyond the rainforest itself

The Mindful Revolution: Raising Awareness for Mental Health

Unlocking the Hidden World of Trees: Discovering Nature's Marvels

Digital Domination: Harnessing the Power of E-commerce and Digital Marketing

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023