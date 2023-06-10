Left Menu

Meerut: Husband held after encounter in connection with lawyer wife's killing

The husband of a 35-year-old woman lawyer was arrested after an encounter here Saturday morning for being involved in her killing, a senior police officer said. Verma was made a suspect in the case.Senior Superintendent of Police Rohit Singh Sajwan said a tip-off was received that Verma was moving towards the bypass on a motorcycle.

The husband of a 35-year-old woman lawyer was arrested after an encounter here Saturday morning for being involved in her killing, a senior police officer said. Anjali Garg was shot dead on Wednesday in TP Nagar area here by some unidentified people when she was returning home after buying milk, Additional SP Piyush Kumar Singh had earlier said. Garg was involved in a dispute with her husband, Rohit Verma alias Kakul, and also had differences with her in-laws over a property. Verma was made a suspect in the case.

Senior Superintendent of Police Rohit Singh Sajwan said a tip-off was received that Verma was moving towards the bypass on a motorcycle. After the input, a police team was mobilised which confronted the biker and challenged him to stop, but he opened fire at police, he said.

In retaliatory fire, Verma was shot in leg and arrested, he said. Verma is recuperating in a hospital.

A country-made pistol, ammunition, and the motorcycle he was riding have been seized from his possession, said police.

